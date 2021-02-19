GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 2,085,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,043,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of GigCapital3 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

GigCapital3 Company Profile (NYSE:GIK)

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.