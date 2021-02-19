Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Up 5.2%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. 291,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 544,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $551.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.88.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.
