Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Up 5.2%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. 291,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 544,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $551.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.