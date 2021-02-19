Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Up 5.3%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.07 and last traded at $77.50. Approximately 1,230,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 670,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.19.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $775,632,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $79,209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,649,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

