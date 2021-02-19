AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%.
Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. 828,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
Read More: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.