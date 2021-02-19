AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. 828,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

