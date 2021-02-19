Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Appian reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Appian stock traded down $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.86. 2,098,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $941,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

