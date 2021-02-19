Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Up 6%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,433,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 826,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.