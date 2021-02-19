Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,494,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,223,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

VIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

