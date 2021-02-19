F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $12.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $198.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,597. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

