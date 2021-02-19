Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 6.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.07. 3,280,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,520,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 169.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.