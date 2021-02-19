Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Up 5.7%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.88. 267,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 272,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDAP. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $286.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

