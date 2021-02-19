Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $243.97 and last traded at $242.76. 189,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 128,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,397 shares of company stock worth $4,152,210 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

