MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Up 5.3%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.00. 976,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 702,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.