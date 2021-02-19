Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) shot up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.96. 290,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 461,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.