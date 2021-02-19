Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) shot up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.96. 290,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 461,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
