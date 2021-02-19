Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $52.63. 607,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 814,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $22,359,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $348,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
