Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $52.63. 607,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 814,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $22,359,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $348,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

