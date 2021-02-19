LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 16.8% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.75 million and $6,033.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00078053 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 269.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010231 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

