Cortex (CTXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.02 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Cortex has a total market cap of $52.82 million and $18.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00061287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.61 or 0.00745346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00044830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00060070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.78 or 0.04502459 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

