ProxyNode Market Cap Hits $81,266.64 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $81,266.64 and approximately $9.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.16 or 0.00561585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00034289 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.72 or 0.02504047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,214,405 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

