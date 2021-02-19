Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of CALT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 6,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,632. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $732.25 million and a PE ratio of -21.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

