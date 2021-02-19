The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce sales of $17.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $58.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $59.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.45 million, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $70.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The ExOne.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

XONE traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

