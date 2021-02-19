UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Billion

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $68.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $64.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $278.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $301.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,586. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

