$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. The Middleby reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Middleby.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000.

Shares of MIDD traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

