Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.03 on Friday, reaching $119.46. 20,987,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,265,537. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

