TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. 1,675,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.