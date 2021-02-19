Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SN traded down GBX 92.50 ($1.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,475 ($19.27). 2,735,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,980.50 ($25.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The company has a market cap of £12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,782.88 ($23.29).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

