Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Declares Dividend of GBX 21

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ARBB stock traded up GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 931.75 ($12.17). 1,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The stock has a market cap of £139.98 million and a PE ratio of 36.54. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 854.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 750.38.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.50 ($12,820.09). Also, insider Henry Angest acquired 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £22,127 ($28,909.07). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,950.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

