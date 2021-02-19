8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading 6.1% Higher

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.73. 3,595,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,935,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,806.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 8X8 by 71.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 88.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in 8X8 by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

