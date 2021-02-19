MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 6.2% Higher

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.36. 151,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 111,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,390 shares of company stock worth $815,250 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

