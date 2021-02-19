Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $1.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.27. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.21. 1,162,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

