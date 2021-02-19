Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $200.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.12 million. Knowles posted sales of $163.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $860.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

NYSE KN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 887,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

