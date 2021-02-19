Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Up 6.3%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.25. 3,375,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,099,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPRT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

