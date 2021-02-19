Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Up 6.3%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.25. 3,375,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,099,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPRT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.