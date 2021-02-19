Kusama Hits 24-Hour Volume of $294.07 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $238.03 or 0.00423266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $294.07 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00546731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,291.51 or 0.78760340 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

