Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $2.29. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $64.37. 6,014,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050,653. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

