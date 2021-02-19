Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Shares of CMBM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 344,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

CMBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock worth $67,472,334. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

