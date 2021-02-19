Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%.
Shares of CMBM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 344,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.
CMBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.