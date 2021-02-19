Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.82. 463,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,695. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

