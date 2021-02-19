Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,665,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

