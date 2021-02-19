First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 5,601,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.