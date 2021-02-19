Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $628.42 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Tezos has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $628.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos token can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00008806 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 760,595,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

