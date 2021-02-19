Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Hits $3.13 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $7.38 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 94.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

