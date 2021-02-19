Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.65. 891,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 614,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,517. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terex by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 152,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $7,499,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

