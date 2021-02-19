Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Up 6.8%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.41. 4,795,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 24,925,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INUV. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inuvo news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,555.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 817,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

