VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Trading Up 7.1%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 744,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 608,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $581.45 million, a P/E ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VOXX International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

