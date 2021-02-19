Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EADSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Airbus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Airbus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.82.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

