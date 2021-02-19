Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

GOLD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,826,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649,289. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

