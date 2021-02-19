Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

NYSE ITGR traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $84.22. 266,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.