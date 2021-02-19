PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report sales of $14.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.71 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $13.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.57 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.15 billion to $79.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $132.51. 5,384,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

