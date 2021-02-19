Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). LendingTree posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 151.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingTree.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 43.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,659,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in LendingTree by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.65. The stock had a trading volume of 157,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,656. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

