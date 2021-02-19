Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

