Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $25.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.35 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $91.22 million, with estimates ranging from $16.17 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.37. 143,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,371. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

