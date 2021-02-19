Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading 9.1% Higher

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.23. 1,387,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 511,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
