Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading 9.1% Higher

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.23. 1,387,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 511,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

