Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.16. 1,084,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,440,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

